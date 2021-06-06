SRMJEE Phase II Exam Preponed; Apply Online by June 20

The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2021 Phase II exam has been preponed and will now be conducted on June 29 and June 30. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 25 and 26. Candidates willing to appear for the exam can complete the online application process by June 20 on the official website of SRM.

This year, SRM is conducting the exams in two phases - the Phase I exam was held on May 23 and 24 in a remote proctored mode and the results were announced on May 27.

The exam will be held in three slots in online remote proctored mode. The options of date and time of the examination will depend upon the exam city entered by the candidates in their application form. The invigilation process will be carried out remotely with the help of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase II: How to apply?

Step1. Visit the official website of SRM

Step 2. Click on “Apply Now" link

Step 3. Complete the sign up process

Step 4. Login using required credentials

Step 5. Fill up the online application form and upload the required documents

Step 6. Pay the SRMJEEE application fee of Rs 1100 through online mode

Step 7. Download and take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference

For admission in to the BTech programs, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the SRMJEEE 2021 results. Successful candidates will be called to register for an online counselling process. After the process, allotment of seats to candidates for admissions to the courses will be offered by different campuses of SRMIST. The courses are offered in the SRMIST campuses including Chennai - Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR, Sonepat in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

