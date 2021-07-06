SRMJEE Phase II Results Declared: How to Book a Seat for Counselling

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) will start the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE) phase II counselling from today onwards. The students who had qualified for the exam can begin counselling from the choice filling process. The last date to complete the online registration is July 8.

The candidates have to check their rank and fill mark their preferences accordingly through the official portal.

SRMJEEE 2021: Here’s how to complete the counselling process

Step 1: Visit the official website of SRM IST

Step 2: On the homepage, go to BTech admission 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to submit the required login credentials to check the rank list

Step 4: Once done, proceed for the SRMJEEE phase II choice filling process

Step 5: Fill in the required details, course preferences, and campus preferences as per your rank and choice.

Step 6: Submit and download the confirmation page.

Once the SRMJEEE 2021 choice filling is over, the varsity will release the seat allotment list based on the availability of seats, rank, and preferences made by students. The seat allotment list will be published on July 9. Those who get the seat as per their choice can secure it by paying an admission fee of Rs 1,10,000.

The varsity will conduct the SRMJEEE phase II counselling process in three rounds. The candidates who do not wish to take up the allotted seat in the first counselling process and want an up-gradation can float the seat for the subsequent round of counselling. The second round of SRMJEEE phase II counselling will begin on July 15 and the choice filling option will be available till July 16. The seat allotment list for the second round counselling will be published on July 18.

