SRMJEEE 2021 Application Process Begins, Here’s How to Register Online

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has released the SRMJEEE 2021 application form on its official website srmist.edu.in. One can fill the application form through online mode.

A candidate will have to register online, verify their email address, fill up the details, upload all the required documents and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Before applying take note of all the required documents for SRMJEEE 2021 and keep them handy:

• Class 10 marksheet

• Class 12 marksheet

• Coloured passport size photo

• Scanned image of signature

• Debit card, credit card or net banking details for e-payment cases

How to apply for SRMJEEE 2021:

• Log on to the official website srmist.edu.in

• Register by submitting details like name, email ID and phone number

• Get the email received from the authorities verified after registering for SRMJEEE successfully

• After logging into the candidates portal and enter the required details in the SRMJEEE 2021 application form process.

• Make the payment the fee in online mode

• After the payment, upload scanned photos of photograph and candidate’s signature of per specified by authorities

• Check the declaration box and your application is submitted

For candidates who will be submitting their application fee through Demand Draft (DD), you need to select the option ‘DD’ during the payment steps. They will have to pay Rs1100 through Demand Draft and enter details such as bank name, draft number and date.

The demand draft has to be sent to “The Director, The Directorate of Admissions, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (formerly known as SRM University), Kattankulathur,Chengalpattu District, Tamil Nadu. PIN- 603203.”

SRMJEEE 2021 is an entrance test conducted by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai. Anyone who clears the exam can pursue undergraduate engineering courses in the university.

SRMJEEE 2021 will be a computer based for duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes with a total of 125 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be from five sections: Physics, Maths, Chemistry, English and Aptitude.