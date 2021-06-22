SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2 Application Process Closes Today, Here’s How to apply

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) will be closing the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 application process today by 11 pm. Those who have not applied yet must submit their application by visiting the official portal - srmist.edu.in within the closing date.

Those who clear SRMJEEE are eligible to seek admissions to various BTech programmes at SRMIST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

SRMJEEE 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official portal of SRM IST at srmist.edu.in through any internet browser

Step 2. Next, click on the ‘Registration’ tab available on the left side of the homepage

Step 3. Enter your name, a valid email id, mobile number, state, course and city

Step 4. Validate the OTP received on mobile number

Step 5. Next, proceed to the SRMJEE phase 2 application form and submit all the remaining details

Step 6. Pay the application fee and download a confirmation page

SRMJEEE 2021: Fee

The applicants will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1100. Here’s how you can apply

Once the application process is closed, the varsity will start the slot booking process for the phase 2 exam from June 23 to 25. Candidates can book the exam slot at their convenience.

The SRMJEE 2021 phase 2 exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode. Aspirants will be able to take the test from their homes. The varsity has also provided a mock test link for the students to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and exam process. Those securing the minimum qualifying marks in SRMJEE 2021 exam will be further called for counselling and the admission process.

This year, SRMJEE is conducted in two phases. Phase 1 result has already been declared for the exam conducted on May 23 and 24. The exam was conducted in three sessions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here