SRMJEEE 2021 Phase-II Result Today, How to Check

The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) Phase II exam results 2021 will be released by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) today, July 5. Candidates who had taken the exam can check their results by using the registered login credentials on the official website of the university - srmist.edu.in.

The exams were conducted on June 29 and 30 in a remote proctored online mode. Selected candidates will be called for a counselling session that will be held online.

SRMJEEE Phase II rank list: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SRM IST.

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission India’ tab.

Step 3: Next, click on the SRMJEE 2021 Phase II result. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the next page, enter your registered login credentials like registration number /roll number/user id and password/date of birth to check the result.

Step 5: The SRM JEEE 2021 Phase II result will be displayed on the screen. Search for your name on the list through the search tab.

A minimum qualifying mark will be required to get shortlisted for the BTech courses at the university. Shortlisted candidates will have to register themselves for the online counselling session, wherein they will have to produce all necessary documents. The candidates will be called for admissions based on their ranks, choices filled and seat availability at the different centres of SRM IST — Chennai, SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, and SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana.

The SRMJEEE 2021 exam has been conducted in two phases this and both in online mode due to the pandemic. The Phase I exam was held earlier on May 23 and 24 and the results were declared on May 27. The university is yet t announce the commencement of classes.

