SRMJEEE 2021 Result Tomorrow: Here's How to Get Admission

SRM Institute of Technology (SRMIST) will announce the results of the engineering entrance exam - SRMJEEE 2021 on May 27. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at srmist.edu.in.

The SRMJEEE result 2021 will include various details including the candidate’s qualifying status, rank secured along with basic details. On the basis of the SRMJEEE 2021 rank list, candidates will be shortlisted. Shortlisted candidates will receive call letters, following which they would have to register online for the counselling process, the schedule of which is yet to be announced by the institute.

Based on candidates’ ranks, seat availability and choices filled, the counselling will be conducted for the allotment of seats to candidates for admissions to BTech programmes offered by different campuses of SRMIST.

SRMJEEE 2021 phase 1 exam for admissions was conducted by the institute on May 23 and 24 in a remote proctored mode. In case a candidate is not happy with their marks, they can also appear for the second phase of the exam. Applications will be open for the phase 2 exam till July 20.

Students will be able to appear in the mock test in remote proctored mode on July 23 and July 24 after slot bookings. The SRMJEE 2021 Phase –II exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 and July 26 in 3 slots in the online remote proctored exam mode.

During the online remote proctored exam mode, the invigilation will be carried out remotely with the help of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine. The results of SRMJEE 2021 Phase-II will be declared on July 29.

