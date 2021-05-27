SRMJEEE 2021 Result Today: How to Check, What's Next

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) will declare the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 result on its official website — srmist.edu.in today. Candidates who have taken the SRMJEEE Phase I exam can check their results by using the registered login credentials.

The exam was conducted in three slots on May 23 and 24 in remote proctored mode. Candidates were allowed to take the test from their home in a proctored mode due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Once the SRMJEEE phase I rank list is out, here’s how you can check it:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SRM IST at srmist.edu.in

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission India’ tab. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Next, click on the SRMJEE 2021 Phase I result

Step 4: On the next page, enter your registered login credentials like registration number /roll number/user id and password/date of birth

Step 5: The SRM JEEE 2021 Phase-I result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Search for your name on the list

Those who will secure the minimum qualifying marks in SRMJEE 2021 exam and have their name on the rank list will be further called for counseling and the admission process. The candidates will have to produce all the required documents at the time of counseling. The SRMJEEE 2021 admission is subjected to fulfillment of eligibility criteria.

