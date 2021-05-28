SRMJEEE 2021 Result, Rank List Out: Not Happy with Score, Here's What to do

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) released the result and rank list for the first phase of SRMJEEE 2021 at its official website, srmist.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards now. The results were scheduled to be released on May 27, however, it was released on the morning of May 28.

Based on the score, SRM Universities will fill about 688 seats across its campuses in undergraduate courses for engineering. Students will have to appear for counseling rounds and seats will be allotted based on merit. Successful candidates will have to register online for the counseling process, the schedule of which is yet to be announced.

In case a student is not happy with their score, they can appear for the second phase of exams. The SRMJEE phase II exams will be held on July 25 and 26. The application process for the same is on and will remain open till July 20. A mock test will also be held on July 23 and 24 to help students familiarise themselves with the online exam format.

“SRM IST will get soft education loans sanctioned to aspiring students getting admission in SRMIST. Loans will be sanctioned instantly on the issue of confirmed admission letter to a student in the counseling session online," the institute said in an official statement.

Just like phase-I, phase-II will also be held in a remote proctored mode where students can appear from their home, however, they need to have their cameras on which will keep an eye on the students throughout the exam. The exam is 150 minutes long and candidates will have to log in 60 mins before the test.

