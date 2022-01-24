SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Results Today: How to Download Scorecard, Book a Seat

The SRM Insitute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will declare the result for the first phase of BTech entrance exam SRMJEEE 2022 today, January 24. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to download their scorecard from the official website - srmist.edu.in. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to the BTech programme.

The engineering entrance exam will be held in three phases. The first phase exam was held on January 8 and 9, the result of which is being announced today. Those who could not take the exam or could not clear it can apply for the next phase. The SRMJEEE phase 2 will be held in remote proctored online mode on April 23 and 24. The application process is currently open and will close on April 18.

Students can take the SRM engineering entrance while sitting at home in online mode. Since it’s a proctored exam, there will be an invigilator monitoring every action remotely along with the help of an AI engine.

SRMJEEE 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Result appears, download

Students need to check their scorecards after downloading. They need to check not only their score but also verify that all their personal details including their name, spelling, school, and other details are mentioned correctly. In case of any error, students need to connect with the authorities at the earliest.

Those who clear the exam will have to participate in the counselling process. The counselling schedule is yet to be released. Students will have to fill the choice of their course and college. Based on choice and merit, the list will be released.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to different campuses of SRM including in Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Ghaziabad, Amaravati, Haryana, Sikkim, Tiruchirappalli.

