SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Test: Check Here Instructions for Dress Code & Exam Guidelines

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will be conducting phase one of SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2022 on January 8 and January 9. The test which is being conducted as an online remote proctor test will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM on both days.

SRMIST had released the SRMJEEE 2022 mock test on January 7, 2022, for a better understanding of the exam. Please note only those candidates who have taken the mock tests via SEB will be allowed to take the actual test.

For the candidates who are all set to take the exam today and tomorrow, here are a few tips on dress code to the prohibited things at the exam center that candidates must remember.

Instructions for exam

Before the start of the exam candidates must charge their laptop/desktop device that should have webcam. Further, the candidates are advised to be seated against a plain, white background only.

Because the examination is being conducted in the online mode, right before the start of the test, the webcam will be activated automatically. There will be an invigilator who will monitor every action of the candidate using an AI engine and webcam. Please note “If your camera is not working, you will not be able to start the examination," reads the instruction manual.

The duration of the main exam is 150 minutes and all the candidates are required to log in an hour prior to the test to complete some formalities and read test instructions. As per the media reports, the candidates must remember that once the test has started, the candidate will not be allowed to quit the test.

Candidates must remember that a question will appear on the screen and the candidate has to answer it or skip the same. However, after moving on to the next question, they will not be able to go back to the previous one.

There will be a quit password given in the instruction manual that has to be entered after completing the test.

The don’t of the exam

Candidates are asked to not leave their seat or have anyone come into your room while taking the test.

Do not cover the camera or unplug any device during the course of the exam.

Microphones will be automatically switched on if the candidate is seen or heard talking to anyone.

Use of books and notes to answer the questions is strictly prohibited.

Dress code

As per the varasity has candidate are asked to “ensure that you are dressed formally". Asper the varacity dress code, male candidates can wear trousers and collared shirts or T-shirts and shoes and socks. For female candidates, the dress code is with Chudidar, Salwar Kameez, Sari, Trousers and collared shirts or T-shirts and formal foot wear. The candidates who have hair beyond shoulder length have to tie them up.

Short shirts/ tops and low waist trousers exposing body parts are prohibited for both male and female candidates. Further, clothing depicting illegal drugs, alcohol, profane language, racial/ sexual vulgar suggestions are also not allowed.

The SRMJEEE 2022 admit card has already been issued and candidates can download from the official website — https://applications.srmist.edu.in/btech. If candidates want more information they can check the official website at srmist.edu.in.

