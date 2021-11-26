SRMJEEE 2022 to be Held Thrice, Applications Open, First Session from January 8

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology will hold its engineering entrance exam thrice this year. The Phase 1 exams will be conducted on January 8 and 9, 2022, while the SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2 exams will be conducted on April 23 and 24 and the phase 3, exams will be conducted on June 25 and 26.

SRMJEEE 2022 applications open at srmist.edu.in for admissions to BTech courses. The last date to apply is January 2 for phase 1. The applications will continue for phases 2 and 3 till April 18, and June 20, respectively.

SRMJEEE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to appear for SRMJEEE 2022, candidates need to score a minimum of 50 per cent marks in physics, chemistry, and mathematics each as well as combined in their class 12 board exams.

Further, a candidate should have passed the higher secondary examination (10+2 pattern ) or should be appearing in it in the 2021-22 academic year with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with one of the following subjects: Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Technical Vocational subject, Computer Science, Information Technology, Informatics Practices, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, or Business Studies.

“Students who have completed +2 under NIOS must have completed the 10th standard from regular schooling or vice-versa,” the institute said.

Candidates must note that in case they do not fulfill the eligibility as per the various criteria, their applications will be considered cancelled, claimed the official website.

SRMJEEE 2022 Application Process

Candidates are required to first visit the website and complete the registrations after which they will be able to complete the applications and submit the application fee. Candidates applying for SRMJEEE 2022 can go through the eligibility criteria here.

Step 1: Visit the SRMJEEE 2022 official website or click on the link provided here

Step 2: Click on the SRMJEEE 2022 Registration link and enter the details to complete the registrations

Step 3: After completing the registrations login to complete the online application

Step 4: Enter the required documents and submit the application fee

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the applications

SRMJEEE qualified candidates can apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses offered by SRMIST campuses at Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli) and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP). They can also apply for admission to SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

