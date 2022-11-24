SRMJEEE 2023 Applications Begin at srmist.edu.in, Check Steps to Register

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) has opened applications for admissions to its engineering courses for the academic year 2023. The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) 2023 registrations have begun at the official portal — srmist.edu.in.

The exam will be held in three phases. The application deadline for the first phase is April 16 and the exam will be held from April 21-23. The phase 2 and phase 3 registrations will conclude on June 5 and July 17, respectively.

The online application is for admission to BTech programmes offered across SRM campuses including Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli, and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

SRMJEEE 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Educational qualification: Candidates must clear 12th boards with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate in PCM.

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 16 years and 6 months as of July 31 of the calendar year in which the 12th board examination is to be held.

SRMJEEE 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Go to the official website of SRM IST

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration’ link

Step 3: Enter your name, a valid email id, and mobile number to register yourself

Step 4: Complete the application form

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee of Rs 1200

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the filled application form for further use

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written test which is held in the remote proctored online mode. The exam is usually held for 2 hours and 30 minutes. It features multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and aptitude. A total of 125 questions are given. One mark is provided for each correct answer. There is no negative marking.

