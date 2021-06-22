SRMJEEE Phase 2 Slot Bookings Starts Tomorrow: Keep These Documents Ready

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) will start the slot booking facility for SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) Phase 2 from tomorrow, June 23. The application window was closed today by 11 pm. The candidates who successfully submitted their application forms within the closing time, can book the slot as per their convenience.

The SRMJEEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 29 and 30 in remote proctored online mode. The students will be able to take up the exam from their home or any place, however, their activities will be recorded and proctored through the webcam and mic of the laptop/computer.

SRMJEE 2021 slot booking: Documents required

Aspirants will need their registration number/user id and password/date of birth for the slot booking process. They will also need to keep these documents ready:

— A scanned recent colour passport size photo

— A scanned image of your sign

— Class 12 Marksheet or Certificate

— Class 10 Marksheet or Certificate

— Details of online fee payment

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2: Slot booking process

Step 1: Visit the official portal of SRM IST

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘SRMJEEE phase 2 slot booking 2021’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window where you have to enter the registered login credentials and submit

Step 4: Next, click on the slot booking link and select the preferred exam date and time from available options

Step 5: Confirm your slot and submit. Also, keep a copy of the slot booking confirmation page safe

Upon successful booking of the slot, candidates will be able to download their SRMJEEE 2021 hall ticket by using their registration number and password.

As the SRMJEEE 2021 will be conducted in remote proctored mode, students are advised to take the test in a closed area. The webcam and mic will remain active during the entire duration of the exam. They will be asked to take a picture of themselves as well as a photo id card will appear on the screen.

Though the exam will be monitored by an invigilator with the help of AI engine, students must avoid any kind of movement and disturbance as this can lead to disqualification. Candidates will also have to be dressed formally during the exam. The varsity will also activate a mock test link from June 26 to 27.

