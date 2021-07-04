SRMJEEE Phase-II Result Date Announced: Know How to Check Marks, Counselling Process

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) has announced that the SRMJEEE Phase II exams 2021 will be released tomorrow, July 5, tentatively, as per the official website of the university. The exams were conducted on June 29 and 30 in a remote proctored online mode. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results by using the registered login credentials on the official website.

SRMJEEE Phase II result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SRM IST

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admission India’ tab on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Click on the SRMJEE 2021 Phase II result link

Step 4: Enter your registered login credentials like registration number /roll number/user id and password/date of birth

Step 5: The SRM JEEE 2021 Phase II result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Search for your name on the list.

SRMJEEE phase II result 2021: Counselling process

Those who have made it to the rank list will further be called for counseling. The candidates will be required to register for the online counselling process and produce all necessary documents at the time of the counseling, which will be conducted based on a candidates’ ranks, seat availability, and choices filled.

For admission into the SRM University BTech programmes, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the SRMJEEE 2021 rank list as well as the counselling session.

After the counselling process, the selected candidates will be allocated seats for admissions to the BTech programmes to be offered at SRM IST, Chennai, SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, and SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana.

Phase I of the exam was held earlier on May 23 and 24 and the results were declared on May 27. The date of class commencement is yet to be announced by the university.

