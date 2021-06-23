SRMJEEE 2021 Slot Booking for Phase 2 Begins Today: How to Apply

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) has started the phase 2 slot booking. Those candidates, who have applied for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) Phase 2 exams already, can book their slots till June 25. The Phase 2 exam will be conducted on June 29 and 30 in a remote proctored online mode.

The students can choose their preferred date and timing while booking the slot through the official portal. Once the slot is booked successfully, candidates will receive a message regarding the same on their registered email ID and mobile number.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase 2: How to book slots?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of SRM university

Step 2: You will see a hyperlink regarding slot booking on the homepage. Click it

Step 3: On a new page, you will be asked to fill your email ID and password for logging in

Step 4: Once done, click on the ‘book slot’ option. From the list available choose your preferred date, time

Step 5: Carefully cross check all things you have selected and then hit the submit tab

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the successfully booked page for your future reference

If there is any difficulty in booking the slot, candidates can contact the SRMIST authorities. For the convenience of the students, there is an “Any Query Ask Us” tab on the dashboard of online application system.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in different BTech courses at SRMIST Chennai, SRM University, Andhra Pradesh and SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana. The phase 2 exam of the SRMJEE 2021 will be held in a remote-proctored mode. The aspiring candidates will be permitted to give the exam from the comfortof their home. Those who qualify the written exam will then be called for the counselling and admission process.

Meanwhile, the phase 1 result of this exam which was conducted between May 23 and 24 has already been declared.

