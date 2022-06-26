SS CHSL Result Likely by June 30 at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to declare the SSC CHSL result 2022 for tier 1 by June 30, as per the media reports. The result of SSC CHSL 2022 tier 1 will be declared on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Along with the result the SSC CHSL cutoff will also be released by the commission. Candidates who score equal to or higher than SSC CHSL 2022 cut off marks will be eligible for the next stages. The final cut off of SSC CHSL 2022 will be announced, once the recruitment procedure will be completed. The roll numbers of the qualified applicants will be included in the tier 1 SSC CHSL result 2022, which will be released in PDF format.

After the announcement of the definitive answer key, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2022 result will be made public. From May 24 to June 10, 2022, a number of testing locations throughout the nation hosted the SSC 2022 tier-1 exam.

For the June 22 tier 1 test, the commission had previously released the preliminary SSC CHSL answer key 2022. The answer key was made available on the site’s official page. Now that the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key is available, candidates can verify their results. Additionally, until June 27, 2022, candidates may voice any objections or concerns.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Tier 1 CHSL (10+2) Exam, 2021 from 24 May 2022 to 10 June 2022. The SSC combined higher secondary level (10+2) tier 1 exam for 2021 was held at various testing locations throughout the nation. Data entry operators, junior secretariat assistants, lower divisional clerks, and other positions are among the jobs for which the SSC CHSL exam is held. As of now there has been no announcement for the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam date 2022. One the tire 1 results will be declared, it is likely that the dates for the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will also be out.

