SSA Assam Assistant Teacher 2020 Final Merit List Declared at ssa.assam.gov.in

The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Mission has declared the final merit list 2020 for the recruitment of the Assistant Teacher of Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP). The SSA, Assam Assistant Teacher district-wise merit list is out for 3753 vacancies. SSA Assam LP and UP Assistant teacher final merit list 2020 can be accessed on the website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/. The SSA Assam LP and UP Assistant teacher final merit list 2020was released on February 3.

The candidates who appeared for the SSA Assam LP and UP Assistant teacher recruitment 2020can check the merit list by taking the following step:

Step 1: Visit the website at https://ssa.assam.gov.in/

Step 2: On the right side of the homepageunder ‘Latest’ section, you will find a link titled ‘Final Merit List - Assistant. Teacher under SSA, ASSAM.’ Click on this

Step 3: A new tab will open. The district wise results of SSA Assam LP and UP Assistant Teacher recruitment 2020 are available on this page

Step 4: Click on the merit list of the district to check the result

Step 5: Download the SSA Assam LP and UP Assistant Teacher merit list

Step 6: Take a print out of the merit list and keep it safely for future reference

The provisional merit list of the SSA Assam LP and UP Assistant Teacher was declared on December 10, 2020. After that, the second provisional merit list was declared on December 30, 2020.

According to the SSA Assam notification, the candidates selected in the LP and UP Assistant Teacher recruitment 2020 were supposed to report at the Saru Sojai Stadium, Guwahati on February 5 at 7:30 am. Their orientation and other formalities were completed at the stadium.

Successful candidates were also requested to bring a valid ID proof and their TET Certificate cum marksheet to the venue.

The advertisement for SSA Assam LP and UP Assistant Teacher recruitment 2020 was released on September 24, 2020 for 3753 vacancies.