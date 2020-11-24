SSB ASI Recruitment 2020 Admit Card Released at ssbrectt.gov.in, Direct Link Here

SSB ASI recruitment 2020 | The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Assistant Sub-Inspector (Stenographer) recruitment 2020 admit card is out on its official website Sashastra Seema Bal (ssbrectt.gov.in). Those who successfully applied for the SSB Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) recruitment 2020 within the stipulated time can download their admit SSB ASI 2020 admit card by entering their SSB ASI 2020 registration number and date of birth. SSB ASI (stenographer) 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 6. Candidates are notified that it is mandatory to carry the hard copy of SSB ASI 2020 hall ticket along with a valid photo id proof to the exam centre or else they won’t be allowed to take the SSB ASI 2020 exam.

SSB ASI stenographer admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website at Sashastra Seema Bal (ssbrectt.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the SSB ASI 2020 admit card available in the top left corner

Step 3. Enter your SSB ASI 2020 registration number and password and submit

Step 4. SSB ASI 2020 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a hard copy of it

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates are advised to ensure that all details are correctly mentioned. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can immediately contact at helpdesk.ssbrectt@gmail.com . The SSB ASI 220 hall ticket will have details like candidate’s roll number, exam time, exam duration, exam venue and other important details. It is a must for all the candidates to follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card. SSB has announced a total of 181 vacancies for various posts including SI staff nurse, ASI Pharmacist, ASI operation theatre technician, ASI dental technician, ASI Radiographer, ASI Stenographer and Head Constable (min).

