SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: 1522 Vacancies Announced at ssbrectt.gov.in
Candidates can apply online at ssbrectt.gov.in till September 27.
Representative Image
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs, has announced the recruitment for various posts on 1522 seats. Candidates can apply online at ssbrectt.gov.in till September 27. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the application form at the earliest. The selection process will be done in multiple phases. It includes physical efficiency and standard test, written test (CET), document and skill test, detailed medical exam (DME), and review medical exam.
Candidates can read the official notification here.
The applications are invited for the post of constable, driver, laboratory assistant, veterinary, carpenter, plumber, barber, etc. Application fee for the Unreserved, OBC and EWS is Rs.100 while SC/ST/ Female and Ex-serviceman are exempted from the fee. The fee will be paid online.
SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification: Class 10 High School Exam with ITI / NCVT / Diploma in Related Trade/Certificate.
Age limit: The minimum age for applying is 18 years.
SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: How to apply -
- Step 1: Go to official website at ssbrectt.gov.in
- Step 2: Fill in the basic details like personal detail, Aadhar number, Valid E-mail Id, Mobile number etc
- Step 3: Upload Photo, Sign, ID Proof, and Other Documents
- Step 4: Preview the details Before Submit Application Form
- Step 5: Pay the application fee
- Step 6: Submit the form
- Step 7: Take a print out for future reference
SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Salary
Candidates selected as Driver, Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Waiter will be paid Level-3 Rs 21700- 69100 as Per 7th Pay Commission.
SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Details of vacancies
1. Driver (male Only) -- 574
2. Laboratory Assistant -- 21
3. Veterinary -- 161
4. Ayah (Female) -- 05
5. Carpenter -- 03
6. Plumber -- 01
7. Painter -- 12
8. Tailor -- 20
9. Cobbler -- 20
10. Gardener -- 9
11. Cook (Male) -- 232
12. Cook (Female) --26
13. Washerman (Male) --92
14. Washerman (Female) --28
15. Barber (Male) -- 75
16. Barber (Female) --12
17. Safaiwala (Male) -- 89
18. Safaiwala (Female) -- 28
19. Water Carrier (Male) -- 101
20. Water Carrier (Female) --12
21. Waiter (Male) - 1
