Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: 1522 Vacancies Announced at ssbrectt.gov.in

Candidates can apply online at ssbrectt.gov.in till September 27.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SSB Constable Recruitment 2020
Representative Image

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs, has announced the recruitment for various posts on 1522 seats. Candidates can apply online at ssbrectt.gov.in till September 27. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the application form at the earliest. The selection process will be done in multiple phases. It includes physical efficiency and standard test, written test (CET), document and skill test, detailed medical exam (DME), and review medical exam.

Candidates can read the official notification here.

The applications are invited for the post of constable, driver, laboratory assistant, veterinary, carpenter, plumber, barber, etc. Application fee for the Unreserved, OBC and EWS is Rs.100 while SC/ST/ Female and Ex-serviceman are exempted from the fee. The fee will be paid online.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Class 10 High School Exam with ITI / NCVT / Diploma in Related Trade/Certificate.

Age limit: The minimum age for applying is 18 years.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: How to apply -

  • Step 1: Go to official website at ssbrectt.gov.in

  • Step 2: Fill in the basic details like personal detail, Aadhar number, Valid E-mail Id, Mobile number etc

  • Step 3: Upload Photo, Sign, ID Proof, and Other Documents

  • Step 4: Preview the details Before Submit Application Form

  • Step 5: Pay the application fee

  • Step 6: Submit the form

  • Step 7: Take a print out for future reference

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Salary

Candidates selected as Driver, Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Waiter will be paid Level-3 Rs 21700- 69100 as Per 7th Pay Commission.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Details of vacancies

1. Driver (male Only) -- 574

2. Laboratory Assistant -- 21

3. Veterinary -- 161

4. Ayah (Female) -- 05

5. Carpenter -- 03

6. Plumber -- 01

7. Painter -- 12

8. Tailor -- 20

9. Cobbler -- 20

10. Gardener -- 9

11. Cook (Male) -- 232

12. Cook (Female) --26

13. Washerman (Male) --92

14. Washerman (Female) --28

15. Barber (Male) -- 75

16. Barber (Female) --12

17. Safaiwala (Male) -- 89

18. Safaiwala (Female) -- 28

19. Water Carrier (Male) -- 101

20. Water Carrier (Female) --12

21. Waiter (Male) - 1

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading