SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: 1522 Vacancies Announced at ssbrectt.gov.in

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs, has announced the recruitment for various posts on 1522 seats. Candidates can apply online at ssbrectt.gov.in till September 27. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the application form at the earliest. The selection process will be done in multiple phases. It includes physical efficiency and standard test, written test (CET), document and skill test, detailed medical exam (DME), and review medical exam.

Candidates can read the official notification here.

The applications are invited for the post of constable, driver, laboratory assistant, veterinary, carpenter, plumber, barber, etc. Application fee for the Unreserved, OBC and EWS is Rs.100 while SC/ST/ Female and Ex-serviceman are exempted from the fee. The fee will be paid online.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Class 10 High School Exam with ITI / NCVT / Diploma in Related Trade/Certificate.

Age limit: The minimum age for applying is 18 years.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: How to apply -

Step 1: Go to official website at ssbrectt.gov.in

Step 2: Fill in the basic details like personal detail, Aadhar number, Valid E-mail Id, Mobile number etc

Step 3: Upload Photo, Sign, ID Proof, and Other Documents

Step 4: Preview the details Before Submit Application Form

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Take a print out for future reference

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Salary

Candidates selected as Driver, Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Waiter will be paid Level-3 Rs 21700- 69100 as Per 7th Pay Commission.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Details of vacancies

1. Driver (male Only) -- 574

2. Laboratory Assistant -- 21

3. Veterinary -- 161

4. Ayah (Female) -- 05

5. Carpenter -- 03

6. Plumber -- 01

7. Painter -- 12

8. Tailor -- 20

9. Cobbler -- 20

10. Gardener -- 9

11. Cook (Male) -- 232

12. Cook (Female) --26

13. Washerman (Male) --92

14. Washerman (Female) --28

15. Barber (Male) -- 75

16. Barber (Female) --12

17. Safaiwala (Male) -- 89

18. Safaiwala (Female) -- 28

19. Water Carrier (Male) -- 101

20. Water Carrier (Female) --12

21. Waiter (Male) - 1