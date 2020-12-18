SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Applications for 1,534 Vacancies Accepted till Dec 27, Apply at ssbrectt.gov.in

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a new notification regarding the advertisement for the recruitment of constables dated 28/08/2020. The online application is invited to fill 1,534 vacancies under various posts. The vacancies are invited for driver, veterinary, cook, ayah, washerman, laboratory assistant, tailor, cobbler, water carrier, waiter, painter, plumber, barbar,carpenter, safaiwala and gardener.

According to the new notification, candidates who do not have one year of experience in treating different species of animals are also eligible to apply for the post of constable(veterinary). Earlier, it was mandatory to have the one-year experience in treating various species of animals in a recognized vet hospital.

Candidates willing to apply for the various vacancies released by the board can do the same till December 20. Those belonging to Center of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Union Territory of Lakshadweep) can apply till December 27.

The official notification also states that the rest of the things will remain unchanged as per the advertisement dated August 28, 2020. The SSB constable recruitment 2020 application form is available at ssbrectt.gov.in.

Candidates can read the SSB constable recruitment updated notification here

SSB_20112111020 (onlinedatafiles.s3.amazonaws.com)

Click on the link to read the previous advertisement dated 28/8/2020: ssbrectt.gov.in/docs/16_POST_ADVT_2020_UPDATED.pdf

SSB Constable recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria vary according to the post.

SSB Constable recruitment 2020: Age limit

Age should be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years accept those applying for constable (driver).

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website of SSB Sashastra Seema Bal (ssbrectt.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for SSB constable vet application form

Step 3: Enter the required details, valid E-mail Id, Mobile number and upload the documents

Step 3: Click on submit

Step 4: Save a hard copy fo the application form on your device for future reference

Candidates can also apply for SSB constable vet directly from here applyssb.com/SSBOnlineV1/applicationAfterIndex

The selection process for SSB constable recruitment 2020 will be done in multiple phases which includes physical efficiency and standard test, written test (CET), document and skill test, detailed medical exam (DME), and review medical exam.