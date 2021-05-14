SSB Constable Recruitment 2021: Know Admit Card Release Date Here

The candidates who have been waiting for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Constable physical exam date and admit card may get the same soon. It is being anticipated that SSB shall announce the date of physical examination on its official website after the situation caused by Covid-19 pandemic gets to normal.

SSB, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, had invited the online applications for recruitment to various posts on 1522 seats from August 29 to December 20 last year. It was expected that SSB will release the physical exam date in May 2021.

However, SSB has not announced the date of the physical exam yet as various recruiting organisation in the country continues to postpone the exams scheduled in May and June 2021, considering the prevailing conditions caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

SSB Constable physical exam shall be conducted in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana. Many states of the country are reporting daily surge in coronavirus cases. Hence, it is expected that once the situation gets normal, the date of the examination will be announced.

The applications were invited from eligible candidates for various posts including constable, driver, laboratory assistant, veterinary, carpenter, plumber, barber. The eligibility for each post was different from others.

The SSB recruitment 2020 will be done in following six phases — Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST),Written Exam (Common Entrance Test - CET), Documentation & Skill Test, Detailed Medical Examination (DME),Review Medical Exam (RME) and Final Selection.

The selected candidates for various roles like Driver, Cobbler, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Safaiwala, Waiter will be paid at Level-3, from Rs 21700 - Rs 69100 as Per 7th Pay Commission.

The border guarding force of India, SSB is deployed along India’s border with Nepal and Bhutan. It is one of the Central Armed Police Forces which has been working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

