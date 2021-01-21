SSB Head Constable 2020 Revised Answer Key Released; Check Details Here

The Sahastra Seema Bal has published the final SSB Head Constable 2020 answer keys. The final answer key of SSB Head Constable 2020 has been published as a modification to the provisional answer key released earlier on January 5. Students who have taken the SSB Head Constable (Ministerial) exam on January 3can check the final SSB Head Constable official answer key 2020 at ssbrectt.gov.in and calculate their probable score.

Based on the challenges and objections sent by the SSB Head Constable aspirants between January 5 and January 10, and on the recommendations of the expert committee, SSB'sadministering body has revised the provisional SSB Head Constable 2020 answer key and have released the final answer key.

To Check SSB Head Constable 2020 Answer Key, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ssbrectt.gov.inStep 2: Click on SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key designated linkStep 3: On the next window, a PDF file will be openedStep 4: Download SSB Head Constable Revised answer key 2020

The released SSB Head Constable answer key 2020 has details of the answers for all the questions asked in the multiple-choice question papers. The SSB Head Constable 2020 answer key has been released for all the sets of question papers including Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D.

The SSB Head Constable 2020 eligibility test had 20 questions on General Knowledge, 40 questions on Numerical Ability and Quantitative Aptitude, 20 questions on General Reasoning and 20 questions on General Hindi and General English. Aspirants of SSB Head Constable had the option of answering either the 20 questions on General Hindi or the 20 questions of General English.

All the questions of the SSB Head Constable eligibility test carried one mark each. As per the revised SSB head constable 2020 answer key, students will be awarded 1 mark for a few questions which had errors on the question paper, irrespective of the option the student had entered.