SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 115 Jobs, Salary up to Rs 81,100

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited applications for the post of head constable (ministerial). Those interested can apply on the official website of SSB within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. A total of 115 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Out of the total 115 posts, 47 posts have been reserved for the general category, 11 for EWS candidates, 26 for OBC, 21 for Scheduled Castes, and 11 for Scheduled Tribes. Besides, 10 per cent vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen.

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent for any recognised board or university. They must be between 18 to 25 years and must have English/Hindi typing skills on the computer. For English, it is 35 words per minute and for Hindi, 30 words per minute.

SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Candidates need to go to the official website of SSB

Step 2. Click on the link that says SSB recruitment 2021

Step 3. Fill up the application form with the required details. Submit

Step 4. Download or take a screenshot of the application form for future reference

Candidates can also edit the application form by clicking on the ‘Edit Details’ on the SSB homepage. Before applying, candidates must keep ready their Aadhar card, educational qualification details, passport size photo, and scanned copy of the signature.

The selection process consists of two parts — the Physical Efficiency Test that will consist of a written exam for two hours, a medical exam, and documentation. The written will be held for two hours, consist of 100 marks and will feature questions based on general knowledge, mathematics, reasoning and general English/Hindi Those who clear the first part will be called for the Physical Standard Test. Successful candidates will receive a monthly pay between Rs 25500 to Rs 81100.

