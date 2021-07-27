SSB Job Vacancy For 115 Head Constables, Salary Upto Rs 81000

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), of the leading Central Armed Police Forces responsible for guarding India’s border with Nepal and Bhutan, has released notification for 115 vacant positions of Head Constables. The application process has started from July 24 and those who have passed class 12 can apply. The salary ranges from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100. Interested candidates can visit ssbrectt.gov.in to apply. The last date to submit applications is August 22 and only online applications will be entertained, the official advertisement said.

The 115 posts are spread into multiple categories. 47 positions are reserved for the General candidates while 26 others will be filled by Other Backward Caste (OBC) candidates. 21 posts are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 11 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 11 also for Economically Weaker Section (EWS). 10 seats have also been reserved for ex-servicemen.

People from the General and OBC category will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee, while the SC, ST and women candidates will not be required to deposit any fee.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should possess an intermediate or senior secondary school certificate from any recognised board. Applicants must be between 18-25 years of age and should be comfortable in Hindi or English typing on the computer. The minimum typing speed for English candidates is 35 words per minute while for Hindi candidates it is 30 words per minute.

Selection Process

The candidates will be judged on two parameters - written test and physical test. The written test is the first part and will be of 100 marks. The two-hour theory examination will test candidates’ general knowledge, maths, reasoning and general English and Hindi. The candidates will also go through a medical test and documentation process before the written examination. Candidates who will clear the theory part will proceed for the physical test.

The selected candidates, who will then fill the posts of head constable, will be earning between Rs 25,500 and Rs 81,100.

