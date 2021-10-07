SSC 2021 Exam Calendar: From CGL to CHSL Check Schedule for Major Tests

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative schedule for various recruitment exams supposed to be held in the coming months. The commission in its official statement announced that the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2020 tier 2 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL), 2020 tier 2 will be held in January while CGLE 2020 tier 3 and Selection Post (Phase-IX) Examination, 2021 will be held in February.

The commission has issued the SSC examination calendar 2020-21 in PDF form on its official website ssc.nic.in. One can check the detailed exam schedule here as well.

SSC CGL Exam 2020 Schedule

The SSC CGLE 2020 Tier 1 exam has already been conducted and the results will be declared on December 11. As per the newly released calendar, the Tier 2 exam will be held in online mode on January 28 and 29, 2022, at various centres across the country. The Tier 3 exam which will be a descriptive paper will be conducted on February 6.

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam

The SSC CHSL Tier I result is likely to be announced by November 30 and the students qualifying the CHSLE Tier 1 exam will be called for Tier 2 exam which will be a descriptive paper. The Tier 2 exam of CHSLE 2020 is scheduled to be held on January 9, 2022. This exam is conducted to recruit suitable candidates for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Data Entry Operator (Grade A) etc.

SSC Selection Post Phase-IX Examination, 2021

The commission has recently invited applications for various posts to be filled through Selection Post Phase-IX Examination 2021. The last date to apply is October 25. As many as 3261 vacancies will be filled through this examination scheduled to be held from February 2 to 10.

