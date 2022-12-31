SSC 2023-24 Tentative Exam Calendar Released on ssc.nic.in, CHSL in March, CGL in June

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative annual exam calendar for 2023-24 on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. As per the calendar, the preliminary Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam tier 1 will be held in June 2023 and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier I exam will be conducted in March.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be held in Jan-Feb, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 will be held in May-June. While the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2023 will be conducted in October.

Further, the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023 will be held in October-November. The Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 will be conducted in August-September. The SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 will be held between Dec 2023 and Jan 2024.

The recruitment notification for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator posts will be published on August 22, applications will be received till September 12. The level-I written examination will be held in October/November.

Meanwhile, over 3.77 lakh candidates have been selected by the UPSC, SSC and RRB, for appointment in the central government ministries and departments during the last five years. “Number of candidates selected by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) for appointment in the Central government during the last five years is 3,77,802," Minister of State, Personnel, Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said earlier.

“Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, as per the requirement of various Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations of the Central government. Government has already issued instructions to all Ministries/ Departments for timely filling up of the unfilled posts," he added.

