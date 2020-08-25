SSC Announces Revised Result for SI (Fire) Advertised under Phase-VII/2019 at ssc.nic.in

After a long wait, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally released the revised list of the selected candidates for the Sub-Inspector (Fire) recruitment examination on Monday, August 24. The revised result for SI (Fire) in the CISF department was released on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the paper and wish to check the revised result can visit the website ssc.nic.in.

The revised result for the post of SI (Fire) in the CISF was released against the advertisement Post Category No. NR15419 under Advt. No. Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts. The post was earlier said to be reserved only for the male candidates. However, it was brought to the notice of SSC that many female candidates had applied for the said post. As per the official notice, “46 female candidates have been shortlisted for next Stage of Scrutiny out of total 970 candidates. Hence, the result of the said post has been revised and is available on the website of the Commission”.

Out of 970 qualified candidates, a total of 46 additional male candidates have now been shortlisted in place of the 46 female candidates. These male candidates will also appear for the next stage of scrutiny as per the revised result for the post of Sub-Inspector (Fire).

As mentioned in the notice, the 46 additional male candidates are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested), including Essential Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Agerelaxation, etc. (as applicable). The documents are to be submitted in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form. All the documents are to be sent to the Regional Office i.e. SSC (NR) by September 4 through Speed Post only.

The notice reads, “The candidates should clearly mention the “Graduation & above Level’ and “Post Category No. NR15419” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the Regional Officer (NR) by Speed Post.”

One can read the complete notification at the direct link here.