SSC Calendar 2020: Revised Date Sheet for CHSL, CGL, CAPF, JE, Steno Exam Announced at ssc.nic.in
In its official notification, the Staff Selection Commission announcement that the decision on re-scheduling of pending examination has been taken keeping the coronavirus situation in the country in mind.
Staff Selection Commission logo. (File photo)
The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised tentative date sheet for the pending examination. The examination for various annual recruitment post in SSC will be conducted from the month of August 2020. The SSC has provided new dates for seven different recruitment examinations on its official website on Monday, June 1.
These exams include Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), Junior Engineer Examination (Paper-I), Selection Post Examination - Phase VIII, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Paper- I), and Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II).
The SSC CHSL Examination 2019 (Tier-I) for the pending candidates will be conducted from August 17 to 21 and from August 24 to 27. Similarly, the SSC CGL 2019 tier 2 exam will be held between October 14 and October 17.
According to the official notification, the SSC Junior Engineer Paper 1 (2019) will be conducted from September 1 to 4, whereas the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam will be held from September 7 to 9.
The Staff Selection Commission will hold the Stenographer grade C and D exam from September 10 to 12, while the recruitment exam for the post of sub inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPF paper-1 held from September 29 to October 1 and 5.
The SSC examination for recruiting junior Hindi Translator, senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam paper 1 will be conducted on October 6.
