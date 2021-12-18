SSC Calendar 2022: From CGL to CHSL Know Major Dates for Recruitment Exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) unveiled the tentative calendar for the exams that it plans to conduct between April 2022 and June 2023. The job calendar mentions the tentative date of advertisement of recruitment, its application deadline and the date of examination along with tier/ phase. Aspirants of government jobs under SSC can access the calendar on the official portal ssc.nic.in.

As per the calendar, SSC will hold the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2021 tentatively in April. This will be followed by the Tier-I examination of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) (CHSL) examination, 2021 in May.

The final date of examination will be confirmed by SSC at a later stage of the process. SSC plans to conduct a total of 15 recruitment examinations between April 2022 and June 2023.

The Multi-Tasking (non-technical) staff examination will be conducted in June whereas the Selection Post examination, Phase-X, 2022 is slated for July next year. As 2022 will move towards its second half, SSC will hold a recruitment examination of Delhi Police’s head constable (ministerial) in September followed by a recruitment test of Constable driver in October.

Next on the calendar is Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2021. These exams are expected to be held in December 2022. The same month, the examination for Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2021 (paper-I) is also slated.

2023 in the SSC calendar will begin with the Scientific Assistant in IMD exams 2022. This will be followed by MTS (civilian) in Delhi Police Examination 2022 in February and Paper- I of junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying & contracts) Examination, 2021 in March.

In April, Stenographer Grade C & D examination is slated to be conducted. The tentative calendar comes to end with the recruitment of constable (executive) male/female in Delhi Police in May. And constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for which examination will be conducted in June 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.