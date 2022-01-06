SSC CAPF Paper II Result Declared, 5572 Candidates Passed

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the sub-inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs examination, 2020 paper II today, January 6. The exam was held on November 8. In its recent notification, SSC released the names of as many as 5572 candidates out of which 5094 are male and 478 are female who have qualified the exam. The result can be accessed at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

“Result of Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 was declared by the Commission on 28.09.2021, wherein 5572 candidates (Male- 5094 and Female478) were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II. Paper-II of the said examination was conducted on 08.11.2021," the notice read.

Candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) in paper-II — 30 per cent or 60 marks for unreserved category, 30 (60 marks), 25 per cent or 50 marks OBC and EWS, and 20 per cent or 40 marks for all other categories have been considered for short-listing to appear in medical examination. The result has been released in two categories — male and female.

In the male category, Arun Kumar, Praveen Kumar, and Amandeep have secured the top three ranks respectively while in the female categories Nilza Angmo, Aparna Majhi, and Ravina Duggal have secured the top three positions, respectively. The marks of the candidates will be uploaded on January 14.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPFs Exam Paper II 2020 results: How to check

Step 1. Visit the officvial wesbiste of SSC

Step 2. On the homepage, click on SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPFs Exam Paper II 2020 results link

Step 3. Check the list of candidates

Step 4. Download and save for further use

“Representations received from the candidates regarding tentative answer keys were carefully examined and answer keys were suitably modified wherever required and finalized thereafter. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation of performance of candidates in the examination," read the official notice.

The schedule of the medical exam will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time, the official notice added. The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the commission on January 14 which will be available till January 31.

