SSC CAPF Results 2020 Declared, 5572 Candidates Qualify

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result for Sub-inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force’s (CAPF) Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) 2020. As per the official statement, as many as 5572 candidates have been shortlisted for the SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI Paper-II exam out of the total 11,164 candidates who had appeared for the exam.

The number of female candidates who have made it to the PET/PST is 478 while the number of male candidates is 5094. The SSC Delhi Police and CAPF SI Paper-II exam is scheduled to be held on November 8.

All the examinees who appeared for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF PET/PST 2020 can check their qualifying status by visiting the commission’s official website ssc.nic.in. They will need their roll number and name to check their PET/PST result.

SSC CAPF Results 2020: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of SSC

Step 2. Once the homepage is opened, click on the ‘Result’ tab available in the top left corner.

Step 3. Next, go to the CAPF section and click on the pdf link against “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in PET/PST for appearing in Paper-II.”

Step 4. The name of qualified candidates of SI in Delhi Police SI and CAPF PET/PST 2020 will be opened.

Step 5: Search for your name and roll number in the given list.

The admission certificates/call letters will be issued to the qualified candidates in due course of time.

The SSC has also released the notification for the announcement of the results of its various exams. The results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2018 (Final result), Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2019 (Tier II) are likely to be announced tomorrow, September 30. The results for Junior Translator, Junior, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 are expected to be declared on October 31.

