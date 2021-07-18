SSC CG Constable Recruitment 2021: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the post of Constable General Duty (GD) in central armed police forces (CAPF), NIA, SSF, and rifle (GD) in Assam Rifles. A total of 25271 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive.

The application process has started on July 17 and will conclude on August 31 on the official website. Selected candidates will get pay at between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The SSC has released the exam pattern and syllabus for the exam.

SSC CG Constable Recruitment 2021: Syllabus

SSC GD syllabus (General intelligence and reasoning) – The SSC department will test the analytical aptitude, ability to observe and distinguish patterns. This component of the paper might include questions on analogies, spatial visualisation, similarities and differences, visual memory, discrimination, spatial orientation, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, figural classification, etc.

SSC GD Syllabus (General knowledge and general awareness) – This component will test the candidate’s general knowledge. Questions will also test the knowledge of current events. Matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect will also be asked. Candidates will also be questioned about India and its neighboring countries especially from the fields of sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity, Indian Constitution, etc.

SSC GD Syllabus (elementary mathematics) – Mathematical problems including, Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals, Fractions, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, etc.

SSC GD Syllabus (English/ Hindi) – In the fourth and last component, the ability to understand basic English and Hindi will be tested. Along with this, basic comprehension will also be under scrutiny.

SSC CG Constable Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

According to the SSC GD Constable exam pattern, the tier 1 exam is a multiple-choice based exam, which will be held online. This exam will have four sections and candidates will be given only 90 minutes to solve it. There will be a total of 100 questions, and each question will hold one mark. All the questions across the four components will be of the 10th standard.

The ex-servicemen who will be able to clear the computer-based examination will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). In this section, the candidate’s measurement of height, chest, and weight will be taken. However, ex-servicemen candidates will not appear for the PET. They will have to clear the medical examination (DME).

In the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), the male candidates have to run five kms in 24 minutes, while the female candidates have to cover 1.6 kms in eight and a half minutes. However, this criterion is not applicable for people belonging to the Ladakh region. Male candidates from the Ladakh region have to cover the distance of 1.6 kms in six and half minutes and females from the region have run 800 metres in four minutes.

