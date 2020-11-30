SSC CGL 2018: Candidates Get Option to Change Skill Test Centre at ssc.nic.in Till Dec 1

SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test | The Staff Selection Commission has activated the link for the change of examination centres for Combined Graduate Level 2018 Skill Test on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Those candidates, who qualified SSC CGL tier 2 and are eligible for SSC CGL 2018 skill test, can change their exam centre preferences by using their registration number and password on or before December 1. The SSC CGL 2018 skill test is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 and 19. The commission has released an official notification regarding the same on Sunday.

The notification reads, “In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to allow the facility of change of examination centres to candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Skill Test) scheduled on 18th and December 19, 2020”.

Click on the link here to read the official notification.

SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test: How to change exam centre -

Step 1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Important Notice regarding change of Examination Centres for CGLE-2018 Skill Test”

Step 3. A new page will be opened in pdf format, read the official notification and click on the link for the change of SSC CGLE 2018 Skill Test centre

Step 4. Enter the SSC CGLE 2018 registration id, roll number, date of birth and other details and submit

Step 5. Change your SSC CLE 2018 skill test exam centre preferences and click on submit

Meanwhile, SSC has released the CGL Tier 2 exam provisional answer key on November 27. The commission has also announced that candidates can challenge the answer key in case of any doubt with a fee of Rs 100 till December 2. The SSC CGLE Tier 2 result will be published after considering all the objections.