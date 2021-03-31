education-career

SSC CGL 2018 Final Result Today: Steps to Check Score
SSC CGL 2018 Final Result Today: Steps to Check Score

SSC CGL Result 2018: Check at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Result 2018: Check at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2018 Final Result: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the result shortly at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2018 Final Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the final result for the combined graduate level examination (CGL) at its official website - ssc.nic.in today. The exam was held to fill in 11,271 posts. Candidates who have cleared tier-I, II, and III exams will be considered for the final score. The tier-I exam was held in June 019 while the tier-II exams were held in September 2019. Tier-III was held in December 2019. Now, the final result is awaited.

A total of 50293 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the Examination, out of which 41803 candidates appeared in it. Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 and those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

SSC CGL 2018: How to check marks

Candidates can check their marks by following these steps -

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear download

first published:March 31, 2021, 10:15 IST