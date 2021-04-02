SSC CGL 2018 Result Declared at ssc.nic.in, Here's How to Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018 final result on its official website ssc.nic.in. The result is available in the pdf form indicating the roll numbers and names of qualified candidates. Those who had appeared for the document verification can check their result by using their roll number. The document verification of eligible candidates of CGL 2018 was conducted by the concerned regional offices of SSC from January 27, 2021, onwards. A total of 31,876 candidates had qualified for document verification.

SSC had announced the recruitment of various posts through CGL 2018 on May 5, 2018, and the Tier 1 exam was conducted from June 04 to June 13, 2019. The Tier 2 exam was conducted from September 11 to 14, 2019 and the TIER 3 exam was held on December 12, 2019. A total of 41803 qualified for the skill test dated December 18 and 19, 2020. SSC CGL 2018 exam is being conducted to fill a total of 11,271 vacancies for various posts.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in Once you go to the homepage, click on the result tab and go to the CGL sectionNow click on the result link for SSC CGL 2018 final resultSSC CGL 2018 final result pdf will be opened, search for your roll number and name in the selected candidates’ list

The final merit list for the allocation of qualified candidates is prepared on the basis of scores secured by them in Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4. The final marks of the candidates will be uploaded shortly on the commission’s official website.