SSC CGL 2018 State Preference Window Open

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has allowed candidates the option of selecting states and offices for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer, Divisional Accountant, and Auditor through Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2018 examination.

“It is hereby informed that allocation of States/offices to the candidates nominated for appointment to the post of Assistant Audit Officer, Divisional Accountant and Auditor in Indian Audit & Accounts Department (under the Comptroller & Auditor General of India) though Combined Graduate Level Examination-2018 will be made on the basis of merit-cum-State preference of the candidates,” the notice issued by SSC on April 26 reads.

SSC has advised the selected candidates to visit the website and use the URL http://cag.delhi.nic.in/statechoice for filling up the details of their personal information, State Preference and attestation form details.

As per the notice, the online process for filling the choices has commenced from April 26 and will continue till May 17.It is pertinent to mention here that the final result of SSC CGL 2018 was released on April 1, 2021. The results of the CGL Tier-III examination were released on September 30, 2020.

SSC had conducted the skill test on December 18 and 19, 2020. The document verification round began on January 27 this year. SSC had released the official recruitment notice in the month of May2018.

The SSC CGL tier-1 exam was held from June 4 to 13, 2019 and the result was declared on August 20, 2019. SSC CGL Tier-2 exam was held from September 11 to 14, 2019 and result was declared on October 25, 2019. The Tier-3 exam was held on December 29,2019 and result was then declared on September 30, 2020.

