SSC CGL 2019 Tier 2 Result is Out at ssc.nic.in, Check Details
Around 47,836 candidates have qualified for Tier 3.
- Last Updated: February 20, 2021, 12:11 IST
The Staff Selection Commission has released the Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 (SSC CGL tier 2) result on its official website ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL Tier 2 result was declared in the pdf format. The scoresheet includes the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Around 47,836 candidates have qualified for Tier 3. As per the official notification of SSC, only those candidates have been considered eligible to appear for the next stage, who have scored minimum marks in each paper. The marks break-up is mentioned below:
UR: 30%
OBC/EWS: 25%
Others 20 %
Click here to read the notification
SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2019:How To Check
Step1. Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, go to the result tab and click on the CGL section
Step 3. Now click on the result link for SSC CGL 2019 tier 2 result
Step 4. SSC CGL 2019 tier 2 result pdf will be opened, search for your roll number and name in the qualified candidates’ list
Candidates can also download the SSC CGL 2020 tier 2 result directly from here.
SSC CGL tier 2 result has been published after examining and modifying the objections from the candidates with regard to the provisional answer keys of tier 2 examination. The final answer keys will be uploaded on the website by the Commission on February 28. The commission will upload the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates in the tier 2 examination along with the marks of the tier-III examination. Aspirants are requested to check the official website for further updates.