SSC CGL 2020: Commission Releases Important Notice at Ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for the candidates applying for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination on its official website- ssc.nic.in. The SSC in its notice advised the candidates aspiring to apply for the SSC CGL exam not to wait till the last date. The online application window will close on January 31, 2021.

Usually, the website's server is down on the last day owing to heavy traffic. For a total of 32 posts, the number of vacancies will be notified later. As per the official notification, the SSC CGL exam will be held from May 29 to June 7, 2021.

SSC CGL: Important Dates

Online application submission date: December 29, 2020, to January 31, 2021

Last date and time for online application: January 31 (23:30)

Last date and time for online fee payment: February 2, 2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for offline challan: February 4, 2021 (23:30)

Last date of payment through challan (during bank working hours): February 6, 2021

Computer-Based Examination Schedule (Tier-I): May 29, 2021, to June 7, 2021

SSC CGL: Recruitment details

The posts include Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant, Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Upper Division Clerk, Tax Assistant, etc.

As per the notification, the lower age limit set by the Commission is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. However, the authorities said that there are different age limit criteria for different positions. Candidates must read the official notification thoroughly to know the details of the posts before applying.

The pay scale for this recruitment will vary from level 8 to level 4.

SSC CGL 2020: Eligibility

Assistant Audit Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer: Graduation from any recognized institute.

Junior Statistical Officer: Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institute, while having secured at least 60% in Mathematics in Class 12.

For all other posts, the candidate should have graduated from any recognized institute. Candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, although they must have the necessary qualification on or before January 1, 2021.

Examination Schedule

The CGL exam will be held in four levels as given below:

Tier-I: Computer Based Examination

Tier-II: Computer Based Examination

Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive Paper)

Tier-IV: Computer Based Test / Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable)