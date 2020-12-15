SSC CGL 2020 Notification Expected to be Released on Dec 21 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2020 notification will be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website at ssc.nic.in on December 21, the date on which the application process will start. The last date to submit SSC CGL 2020 applications will be January 25, 2021.

The Commission holds SSC CGL exams for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer, Statistical Investigator Grade-II and Junior Statistical Officer, among others. Shortlisted candidates from SSC CGL are also recruited in various ministries and departments like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT), Custom, GST and Enforcement Directorate (ED), among others.

To fill SSC CGL 2020 application form, candidates will have to visit the official website of the Commission. They will have to go to ‘Apply’ section and then select CGL 2020. Those who are not registered will first have to register by filling the required details. Following this, a registration number and password is generated for future log ins. Then, they will have to fill application form and upload photo and signature. Finally, fee payment has to be made.

Candidates belonging to General and Other Backward Class (OBC) category will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. On the other hand, women candidates and those from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) categories will not be charged any money for filling SSC CGL application form.

Those who have to submit SSC CGL 2020 application fee can make payment via BHIM, Net Banking or Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards. Candidates should at least have completed a Bachelor's degree to be eligible for SSC CGL 2020.

The Commission shortlists candidates on the basis of Tier-I, Tier-2 and Tier-3 exams. Following these three stages, document verification or skill test is held.

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 exam will be conducted from May 29, 2021 to June 7, 2021. Those who get through the first stage will have to appear for SSC CGL 2020 Tier-2. Successful candidates of the second stage will have to take SSC CGL 2020 Tier-3 exam.