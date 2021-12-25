SSC CGL 2021: Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam for the year 2020-21. Applications are invited for various central government posts such as Accountant, Auditor, and Inspector. Candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply online. The last date to apply for the posts is January 23.

As per the official notification, the last date for submitting fee is 25 January 2022 and last date and time for generation of offline Challan is 26 January 2022. SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22 will be held in two phases. The date of Tier 1 exam will be released in due course of time, however, it is scheduled for April, 2022. Following this, candidates who qualify will become eligible to appear for the Tier 2 examination.

A total of 36 types of posts have been released across various departments in this SSC CGL notification. However, the number of vacancies shall be notified later on official website.

SSC CGL Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for different posts varies and candidates can apply now and get more details on the official website – ssc.nic.in. However, the basic eligibility criteria is that a candidates should be graduate for applying SSC CGL 2022 Exam. The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation are also eligible. Also, candidates must be either a citizen of India, Nepal, and Bhutan in order to apply. The age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years. However, minimum age is 18 to20 years as per the post.

SSC CGL Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1. Candidates must visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. Further, on the Homepage, click on the notification that reads, ‘Combined Step 3. Graduate Level Examination 2021-22 recruitment notification.’

Step 4. Register yourself by giving all details and then start filling the application form.

Step 5. Upload the documents as asked and pay the application fee.

Step 6. After submitting, remember to take a print of the SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22 form for future references.

SSC CGL Recruitment: Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 to apply for this recruitment. Those applying under SC/ST/PwD/ESM/Women candidates, are exempted from the payment of application fee.

SSC CGL Recruitment: Syllabus

Candidates who are applying for the post should prepare keep in mind the following syllabus for the exam. It comprises of general intelligence and reasoning, which includes classification, analogy, coding-decoding, puzzle, matrix, word formation, venn diagram, direction and distance, blood relations, series, verbal reasoning, non-verbal reasoning, critical thinking, emotional & social intelligence. Candidates should also prepare for general awareness, static general knowledge, quantitative aptitude and English language & comprehension.

SSC CGL Recruitment Exam Pattern for Tier 1

The exam will be for 60 minutes and will have four sections. There is negative marking of 0.5 marks. All total there will be 100 question, 25 each for General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language and Comprehension. Section section will be of 50 marks. Total exam will be of 200 marks.

For Tier 2, exams will be of total 800 marks will the above same sections, there will be Essays/Precis/Letter/Applications writing etc. on English /Hindi in one hour. The marks of the paper are 100. This test is qualifying in nature. For the Tire 4, candidates will be given Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (wherever applicable) or Document Verification. For more details about the exams candidates can check the official website at ssc.nic.in

