The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to start the registration process of its Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 from December 23. The recruitment exam will be conducted for filling various group B and C post vacancies in different ministries and government departments, organisations. Interested candidates may apply for the SSC CGL 2021 exams online on the official portal, ssc.nic.in. The last date for applying is January 23 (tentatively).

As per the tentative exam calendar of SSC, the CGL exams are slated to be held in April 2022 and the final date will be announced at the later stage of the process. The schedule for conducting the Tier 2 and 3 examinations of SSC CGL will be released after the announcement of the Tier 1 results.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for appearing in the SSC CGL Exam, the candidate must be a holder of a graduate degree. Candidates in the final year of their graduation course may also apply for the recruitment. The detailed eligibility criteria will be announced by SSC soon.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of SSC

Step 2. Click on the SSC CGL recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3. Fill the application form using the required details

Step 4. Pay application fees

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the filled application form for further use

SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee along with their form through BHIM UPI, net banking, debit/credit cards, or in cash at SBI branches by generating challan. The application fee is, however, not required if the candidate belongs to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM).

SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection for vacancies under SSC CGL is done through a three-tier recruitment test that includes a computer-based exam featuring objective-type questions followed by a pen and paper-based descriptive exam and a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test at last. The syllabus of the tier I exam includes general awareness, quantitative aptitude, English comprehension, and general intelligence and reasoning.

The result for SSC CGL tier 1 2020 exams were released in November this year. On the basis of the marks secured in the tier-1 examination, candidates have been asked to appear in Tier 2 and Tier 3 examinations slated to be conducted on January 28 and 29 respectively. A total of 6,506 vacancies were notified under SSC CGL 2020.

