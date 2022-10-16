CHANGE LANGUAGE
SSC CGL 2021 Result out at ssc.nic.im
1-MIN READ

SSC CGL 2021 Result out at ssc.nic.im

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: October 16, 2022, 10:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Staff Selection Commission has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021 result. (Representational Image)

Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier-II result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021 result. Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier-II result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier-II test was given in computer-based mode from August 8 through August 10, and the Tier-III (descriptive paper) exam was given on August 21.

SSC CLG 2021 result: Know how to check?

Here are the step-by-step process that can be followed to check the SSC CLG 2021 result.

Step 1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3. Next click on the list

Step 4. A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check and take print out for future reference.

According to the official notification, candidates who failed the Tier II examination are not eligible to have their Tier III (Descriptive Paper) examination results evaluated or to be considered for further consideration.

first published:October 16, 2022, 10:05 IST
last updated:October 16, 2022, 10:05 IST