SSC CGL 2021 Tier-II Final Answer Key Out at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021 examination. The SSC CGL tier-II examination final answer key along with question papers have been made available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key using their log in details such as application number and password as per admission certificate. “The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 26.10.2022 (05:00 PM) to 10.11.2022 (05:00 PM),” reads the official notice.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 26.10..2022,” it added. The commission had declared the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021 result on October 15.

SSC has released the CGL tier 2 exam result for various posts like Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), and others.

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website

Step 2: Click on CGL final answer key link

Step 3: Log in with required details

Step 4: The final answer key and the question papers will appear in PDF format

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for future use

The SSC CGL Tier-II test was held in computer-based mode from August 8 to 10, and the Tier-III (descriptive paper) exam on August 21. According to the official notification, candidates who failed the tier II examination are not eligible to sit for the tier III exam. “The candidates, who are not qualified in Tier-II Examination, are not eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination and they have not been considered for further selection process”, the notification stated.

