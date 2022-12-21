SSC CGL 2021 Tier III Result Declared, Steps to Check Merit List

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday announced the SSC CGLE 2021 Tier III result. Those who appeared in the examination can view the list of qualified candidates for skill test/document verification via the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The notice regarding the result reads, “Based on the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification/Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)."

The SSC CGL exam is held to fill positions such as assistant audit officer and assistant accounts officer, statistical investigator gr II, junior statistical officer, and others. Earlier in October, the Staff Selection Commission declared the result of CGLE (tier-II). Candidates selected for the tier-III examination will take skill tests from January 4 to January 5, 2023.

SSC CGLE 2021 Tier III result: Number of candidates qualified

Candidates qualified for the post of AAOs in Tier III: 2570.

Candidates qualified for the post of SI Grade-II: 2448.

Candidates qualified for the post of JSO: 504.

Candidates qualified for the post requiring CPT: 7197.

Candidates qualified for the post apart from those mentioned in previous lists (including DEST): 22203.

SSC CGLE 2021 Tier III result: How to check

Step 1. Open the online portal of SSC.

Step 2. Click on the result tab available on the homepage.

Step 3. Then click on the link to Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III), 2021 result.

Step 4. Shortly a pdf will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Check and download the list for future use.

According to the official notification, the marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates will be published on the Commission’s website on December 30, 2022. From December 30 to January 13, candidates can access their individual results by logging in with their Registered ID and Password.

