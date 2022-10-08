SSC CGL 2022-23 Last Date to Apply Today for 20,000 Posts, Check How to Register

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the applications for the Combine Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2022 today, October 8. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can do so by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL exam is held for the recruitment of candidates to various group B and C posts under the departments of the government of India.

The window for application correction form will open from October 12 to 13. The computer based, tier-I exam will tentatively be held in December. Candidates who have completed graduation or are currently in the final year of their college are eligible to apply. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20,000 posts and can only be taken in English and Hindi, no other Indian languages.

SSC CGL Application: Documents Needed

— Aadhar card

— Voter card

— PAN card

— School pass certificates and marksheets

— Graduation pass certificate and marksheet

— Category certificate, if applicable

— Passport size photograph

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Candidates must visit the official website of SSC

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the notification link

Step 3. Register yourself by giving all details and then start filling the application form.

Step 4. Upload the documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5. Take a print of the SSC CGL Recruitment 2022-23 form for future reference.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

General candidates will have pay an application fees of Rs 100 while reserved category candidates are exempted from paying fees.

SSC CGL Application: Selection Process

Applicants will have to appear for a computer-based tier 1 exam which will be 200 marks. Those who clear the SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be called for a tier 2 exam. Both tier 1 and 2 exams will be conducted in online mode. Those who clear tier 2 exam, will be called for SSC CGL tier 3 exam which will be a pen-paper test. The final stage or tier 4 exam will consist of a computer proficiency test and data entry skill test.

