In its latest notification issued on Friday, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the pattern of exam papers for applicants appearing in Tier 2 Paper 1 of SSC CGL 2022.

The exam for tier 2 of SSC CGL is scheduled between March 2 and March 7, 2023. As per the official notification, Paper 1 will be conducted in two sessions. After the completion of the first session, applicants appearing in the exam will get a break for re-registration for the second session.

In the first session, there will be three sections for candidates to complete. The first section will include questions on mathematical abilities along with reasoning and general intelligence in two different modules. To complete the first section, one hour will be allotted to students in the exam hall.

The second section of the paper will include English language and comprehension along with general awareness in two modules. Besides assessing the English language competency, this section will also check the general knowledge of the candidate. The duration to complete will remain the same as in the first section, which is one hour.

In the third and final section of the first session, the candidate’s computer knowledge and data entry speed test will be done. The duration for both modules will be 15 minutes each.

What is to be noted here is that as per the notification issued, Module II of section three which is the Data Entry Speed test will be held in the second session.

Earlier this month, on February 9, the Staff Selection Commission released the SSC CGL result and cut-off marks of Tier 1 of the exam.

SSC CGL Exam

The Combined Graduate Level exam is conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission for the recruitment of Grade ‘B’ and Grade ‘C’ category posts in various ministries and departments of the government. The exam is held in two stages which are referred to as tiers, registration for which takes place via the official website of SSC.

To fill nearly 20,000 vacancies, the notification was issued by SSC in September last year, revising the exam pattern and selection process.

Read all the Latest Education News here