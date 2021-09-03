SSC CGL Answer Key Released at ssc.nic.in, Here's How to Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a preliminary answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2020. The answer key is available at the official website, ssc.nic.in. This is preliminary answer key, and students will have the option of raising objections against the same. The objection raising window will remain open till September 7.

Response sheet of candidates is also available at the official website. Candidates can check their responses and estimate a score. An objection raising fee of Rs 100 per objection will be chargeable. The exam was held from August 13 to 24 for various posts.

SSC CGL answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link, a pdf will open

Step 3: Read the answer key, click on the link

Step 4: Register using credentials

Step 5: Select the answer key you wish to raise an objection to

Step 6: Upload supporting documents

Step 7: Pay fee, submit

The objection raised by candidates will be studied and if any of the objection is accepted, students will get their objection raising fee back. The changes will be reflected in the final answer key. Results will be based on the final answer key.

