SSC CGL Notification: Applications to Begin Tomorrow, Documents Needed

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification regarding the Combine Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2022 tomorrow, September 17. Along with it, will be released the application forms. Earlier it was slated to be released on September 10. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can do so by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in, once the registration process begins.

SSC CGL exam is held for the recruitment of candidates to various group B and C posts under the departments of the government of India. “Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 10.09.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 17.09.2022,” reads SSC’s statement.

Also read| UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, How to Download

The minimum qualification required to take SSC CGL is graduation or those who are currently in the final year of their college may also apply. The detailed recruitment notification including the educational qualification will be released

SSC CGL Application: Documents Needed

— Aadhar card

— Voter card

— PAN card

— School pass certificates and marksheets

— Graduation pass certificate and marksheet

— Category certificate, if applicable

— Passport size photograph

SSC CGL Application: Fees

General candidates who meet the SSC CGL eligibility criteria can fill out the application form by submitting a fee of Rs 100. Meanwhile, reserved category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

SSC CGL Application: Selection Process

First off, applicants would have to appear for a computer-based tier 1 exam which will be 200 marks. Those who clear the SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be called for a tier 2 exam. Both tier 1 and 2 exams will be conducted in online mode. SSC CGL tier 3 exam, on the other hand, is going to be a pen-paper test. Shortlisted candidates in tier 2 will be eligible to appear in the tier 3 exam. The final stage or tier 4 exam will consist of a computer proficiency test/ data entry skill test.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here