​SSC CGL Result 2018: Final Marks Released on ssc.nic.in; Know How to Check

The final marks of candidates for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2018 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, April 16. Applicants who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/ to check their final marks. The result of the SSC CGL 2018 examination was announced on April 1, 2021. Candidates can check their marks using their Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth and Email-ID/Mobile Number. The facility to check the outcomes will be available from April 16 to April 30.

Students who have appeared for the exam and want to check their marks can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the official website of SSC by clicking on the link — https://ssc.nic.in/ The homepage of the website will open. From there, click on SSC CGL Result 2018 final marks link. You can also select the direct link here After the click, a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials and click on submit. They can also click on the direct link Next, the marks of the candidate will be displayed on the screenCheck the marksDownload the marks page and take a print out of it for future use

On May 5, 2018, SSC announced the recruitment process to fill a total of 11, 271 vacancies for various posts via CGL. The exam was conducted in a four-tier system. The Tier 1 exam was held from June 4 to June 13, 2019, followed by Tier 2 from September 11 to 14, 2019 and Tier 3 on December 12, 2019. A total of 41,803 qualified for the skill test which was held on December 18 and 19, 2020.

