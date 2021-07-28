SSC CGL Skill Test 2019 Schedule Released, Exams in September

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the examination dates for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) skill test 2019. The exam will be held across the country on September 15 and 16. The official notice read, “The commission has decided to conduct the skill test of the eligible candidates of Combined Graduate Level examination, 2019 on 15.09.2021 and 16.09.2021 on a pan-India basis”.

Candidates who qualify the SSC CGL tier-III descriptive exam are allowed to appear in the skill test. The result of the SSC CGL tier III examination was declared earlier this year in February. Candidates who qualified for this exam will now appear in the skill test. Once a candidate clears all three-tier examinations and skill tests, they are considered for the appointment into the vacant posts that they have applied for. However, those who don’t qualify for the skill test will not be considered for the posts where CPT/ DEST.

This skill Test mainly includes three modules, namely, Data entry Speed Test (DEST), PowerPoint Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS PowerPoint), and Spread Sheet (MS Excel).

For the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST), a master text passage of about 2000 key depressions will be given. Candidates will be allowed to type the equivalent number of words given in the master text passage. They should also remember that the combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space will be termed as one “Word.” A total of 15 minutes will be allotted for this module.

This test will be followed by Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and it will have two modules, PowerPoint Presentation/Generation of slides (MS PowerPoint) and Spread Sheet (MS Excel). The test will be administered on MS Office platform (Microsoft Office-2007 and higher versions), and candidates will be given l-5 minutes for each module.

It is also important to note that candidates, who are exempted from this Examination should refer to the detailed guidelines issued by the respective Regional office website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here